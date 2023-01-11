All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 40 32 4 4 68 156 88 19-0-3 13-4-1 6-3-2 Toronto 41 25 9 7 57 141 108 14-3-4 11-6-3 6-1-1 Tampa Bay 39 25 13 1 51 139 115 16-4-1 9-9-0 8-5-0 Buffalo 39 20 17 2 42 152 135 9-10-2 11-7-0 6-7-1 Florida 42 19 19 4 42 138 145 10-6-3 9-13-1 6-3-1 Detroit 39 17 15 7 41 121 134 10-8-3 7-7-4 4-8-2 Ottawa 40 18 19 3 39 120 127 11-10-1 7-9-2 6-5-0 Montreal 41 16 22 3 35 109 156 8-11-0 8-11-3 3-6-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 41 25 9 7 57 130 113 12-5-1 13-4-6 10-3-1 New Jersey 41 26 12 3 55 141 109 11-10-2 15-2-1 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 42 23 12 7 53 138 116 10-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1 Washington 43 23 14 6 52 140 118 13-6-3 10-8-3 6-2-1 Pittsburgh 40 21 13 6 48 133 121 11-4-4 10-9-2 5-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 42 22 17 3 47 130 116 12-6-1 10-11-2 9-4-0 Philadelphia 41 16 18 7 39 114 133 8-10-1 8-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 40 12 26 2 26 103 158 10-12-1 2-14-1 4-9-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 42 25 11 6 56 146 111 12-4-3 13-7-3 8-2-3 Winnipeg 41 26 14 1 53 138 110 16-6-0 10-8-1 11-3-0 Minnesota 40 22 14 4 48 129 116 12-8-1 10-6-3 7-4-0 St. Louis 42 21 18 3 45 136 151 8-8-2 13-10-1 5-5-1 Nashville 39 19 14 6 44 111 115 9-6-3 10-8-3 4-5-3 Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 116 115 9-8-3 11-8-0 8-3-1 Arizona 40 13 22 5 31 110 149 7-5-2 6-17-3 1-3-2 Chicago 39 10 25 4 24 86 144 7-14-2 3-11-2 1-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 12-10-0 15-3-2 5-6-2 Los Angeles 44 24 14 6 54 148 149 13-7-2 11-7-4 8-4-2 Seattle 40 24 12 4 52 147 125 10-8-2 14-4-2 8-4-2 Calgary 42 19 14 9 47 132 128 12-7-2 7-7-7 8-3-2 Edmonton 42 21 18 3 45 147 144 10-11-2 11-7-1 5-6-0 Vancouver 40 17 20 3 37 139 161 8-10-1 9-10-2 10-3-0 San Jose 42 13 21 8 34 130 157 4-11-6 9-10-2 2-6-6 Anaheim 41 12 25 4 28 96 169 8-11-1 4-14-3 6-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 4

Seattle 4, Buffalo 3

New Jersey 5, Carolina 3

Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5

N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Dallas 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

St. Louis 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Colorado 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.