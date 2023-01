WTA Adelaide International 2 Results

Wednesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $780,637 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 7-6 (6), ret.

Danielle Collins (10), United States, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina (5), Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, walkover.

Paula Badosa (9), Spain, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-1, 7-5.

Caroline Garcia (4), France, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.