DTC (Direct to Consumer) DNA Test Kits Market Size Worth USD 5,672 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.1%

The global DTC (Direct to Consumer) DNA test kits market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 5,672 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.1%, from USD 1,275 Mn in 2021.

The global DTC (Direct to Consumer) DNA test kits market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 5,672 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.1%, from USD 1,275 Mn in 2021.

Figure Shows: Global Market Analysis 2022-2032

For More details- Primary KPIs Include:

a) Net Promoter Score (#NPS)

b) Customer Satisfaction Score (#CSAT)

c) Customer Effort Score (#CES)

Regional landscape outlook: –

An exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, North America was the largest region in the DTC (Direct to Consumer) DNA Test Kits market. Expert researchers are of the viewpoint that North America is slated to dominate the global market landscape in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the DTC (Direct to Consumer) DNA Test Kits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive framework summary:

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type:

Saliva

Cheek Swab

Based on Application:

Genetic Relatedness

Health & Fitness

Ancestry Testing

Other Applications

This research report on the global DTC (Direct to Consumer) DNA test kits market includes major company profiles such as

Ancestry.com LLC

23andMe Inc.

MyHeritage Ltd.

Gene by Gene

Living DNA Ltd.

National Geographic Partners LLC

Helix OpCo LLC

Veritas

Futura Genetics

and Illumina Inc.

among others.

Regional Insights

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

