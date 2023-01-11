2023 Taoyuan Lantern Festival to light up Yangmei’s Fugang in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Taoyuan Lantern Festival will light up Fugang (富岡) in the city’s Yangmei District from Feb. 1-12, Taoyuan’s Department of Tourism said in a press release.



(YouTube, Taoyuan City Government video)

The exhibition areas will be located at Fugang Sports Park, Bogonggang Park (伯公岡公園), the Minsheng Pond (民生池埤塘), Fugang Railway Station, and neighboring streets. The displays will include the main lantern, traditional lanterns, and an array of artistic lanterns.

The main lantern, the "FUTU Future Rabbit," is the first giant robot art installation in Taiwan and brings the audience into a fantasy world with brilliant technology, according to the release. The lights are set 14 meters high and weigh 30 tons.

The wings and arms of the main lantern are dynamic structures that swing with the music. The eyes, which are made of LED display screens, will produce rich expressions in sync with the performance of the light show, the release reads.

The main light show combines sound, light art, and mechanical dynamic control to bring the audience a fresh sensory experience.

The main light shows will come on every 30 minutes during the festival, with each show lasting 300 seconds.

This year's Taoyuan Lantern Festival has a limited number of small "Happy Rabbit Lanterns" to give away at 5 p.m. on the basketball court of the Fugang Sports Park and at the canopy of Bogonggang Park on Feb. 1, 4, 5, 11, and 12.

The city government encourages the public to come to the 2023 Taoyuan Lantern Festival from Feb. 1 to 12 in Fugang, where visitors can visit the town’s old streets and taste the local food, per the release.

For more information, visit the event's website.