ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

Wednesday At ASB Tennis Arena Auckland, New Zealand Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, 6-1, 0-0, ret.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Quentin Halys, France, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Constant Lestienne, France, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Ajeet Rai and Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-5.