Taiwan-made tactical UAV takes part in Army drills

Army simulates defense and counterattacks against landing by enemy helicopters

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/11 20:11
Taiwan's new drone takes part in Army drills Wednesday. 

Taiwan's new drone takes part in Army drills Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) participated in Army drills in Kaohsiung Wednesday (Jan. 11).

By the end of the year, the Army should have taken delivery of 50 drones for the total price of NT$779 million (US$25.59 million) from the military-run manufacturer.

The close-range rotary-wing UAV appeared at Army maneuvers Wednesday simulating the defense of a land-based site against an attack from the air involving the landing of enemy helicopters, the Liberty Times reported.

The drone first completed a reconnaissance mission, with a sniper shooting down the commanding officer of the attackers, before tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters, and Humvees equipped with missile launchers closed in on the enemy helicopters.

An officer told the Liberty Times soldiers needed two weeks of training to handle the drone, which could collect information about the enemy outside the battlefield and transmit it to the military chain of command.
