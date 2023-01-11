Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2022 Projections and Regional Outlook Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2030

The recent report by Astute Analytica on the global Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.

Asia Pacific automotive cybersecurity market generated a revenue of US$ 1,288.6 million in 2021 and is growing at a compound annual growth of 16.1% from 2017 to 2030. On the basis of significant growth rate, the market is expected to record the revenue of US$ 4,944 million by the end of the year 2030.

Factors Affecting the Market

Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market during the forecast period.

Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

ADAS & Safety

Body Electronics

Communication Systems

Infotainment

Powertrain

Telematics

Others

By Vehicles

Passenger cars Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars



Commercial vehicle LCV HCV

Electric vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Security Endpoint Application Wireless Network

By Form In-Vehicle Cloud Services

By Country China Japan India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



