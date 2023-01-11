Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Projections and Regional Outlook, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022 to 2027

The recent report by Astute Analytica on the global Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.
The Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is projected to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 9,968.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 22,750 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Factors Affecting the Market
Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market during the forecast period.
Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.
By Technology segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Satellite Network
- Cellular Network
- Radio Frequency Identification
- Near Field Communication
- Wi-Fi
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Deep Machine Learning
- Artificial Neural Network
- Voice Recognition
- Pattern Recognition
- Natural Language Processing
- Context-Aware Processing
- Other AI Technologies
- Cloud Computing
- High-Performance Computing
- Edge Computing
- Smart Mobility
- Big Data Analytics
- Quantum Computing
- Other Technologies
By Deployment segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Cloud
- On-premises
By Application segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Smart Transportation
- Parking Management
- Ticketing & Travel Management
- Traffic Management
- Passenger Information Management System
- Freight Information System
- Other Smart Transportation Systems
- Smart Utilities
- Energy management
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- Smart Grid
- Water Management
- Distribution Management
- Other Smart Utilities
- Smart Governance
- E-Governance Solutions
- Smart Public Safety
- Law Enforcement
- City Planning
- Other Governance Services
- Smart Home & Building
- Building Automation System
- Energy Management Systems
- Parking Management System
- Emergency Management System
- Other Smart Building Systems
- Smart Citizen Service
- Smart Education
- Smart Healthcare
- Emergency Response System
- Video Surveillance System
- Assisted Living Solution
- Other Citizen Services
- Smart Mobility
- Electric Vehicle Charging
- Tunnel Management
- Tolling Management
- Other Mobility Solutions
- Other Applications (Security & Surveillance)
Key Players Insights
The key players in the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market are ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Huawei Technologies among others.
