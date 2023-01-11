Smartphones Market 2022 Projections and Regional Outlook, Study Combine with Challenges and Opportunities up to 2030

The recent report by Astute Analytica on the global Smartphones Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.

Global Smartphones Market is projected to witness a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 273.9 Bn in 2021 to US$ 520.7 Bn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the projection period.

Factors Affecting the Market

Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global Smartphones Market during the forecast period.

Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the Smartphones Market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

By Operating System segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Android

Windows

iOS

Palm OS

Other (Sailfish, Tizen, and Blackberry OS)

By RAM Size segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

4GB-8GB

More than 8GB

By Generation segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

3G

4G

5G

By Screen Size segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Below 4.0″

0″–5.0″

Above 5.0″

By Price Range segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

< US$ 100

US$ 101 – US$ 200

US$ 201 – US$ 500

> US$ 501

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Online Brand Website E-marketplaces

Offline Multi Brand Store Brand Store



By Brand segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Oppo

Huawei

VIVO

Others

By Region segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa

South America Argentina Brazil



Key Players Insights

The key players in the Global Smartphones Market are Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, VIVO, Micromax Informatics Ltd and Nokia Corporation among others.

