Industrial Controls Market 2022 Projections and Regional Outlook, Consumption by Region, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global Industrial Controls Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.

The Global Industrial Controls Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 203.60 Bn in 2021 to US$ 326.60 Bn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Moreover, in terms of volume, the global industrial controls market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global Industrial Controls Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the Industrial Controls Market. This report on the global Industrial Controls Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Industrial Controls Market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global Industrial Controls Market.

Regional Analysis

By Components segment of the Global Industrial Controls Market is sub-segmented into:

IT and OT

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Thermal Unit (RTU)

Control Loop

Industrial Automation and Control System (IACS)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Master Thermal Unit (MTU)

Intelligent Electronic Device (IED)

By Type segment of the Global Industrial Controls Market is sub-segmented into:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Process Control System

Safety Instrumented System

Energy Management System

By Network Component segment of the Global Industrial Controls Market is sub-segmented into:

Fieldbus

Communication Router

Firewall

MODEMS

Remote Access Points

By End User segment of the Global Industrial Controls Market is sub-segmented into:

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Medical Device

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Others

By Region segment of the Global Industrial Controls Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



Key Players Insights

Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GE Digital and ABB Ltd (ABB Ability) among others.

