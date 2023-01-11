Germany focused on economic approach regarding Taiwan Strait challenges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the visiting German parliamentary delegation underscored Berlin’s economic approach to addressing Taiwan Strait challenges during a press conference on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Chair of Germany’s parliamentary defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that the Taiwan Strait is not only a military issue. “The situation here is different… it’s an economic question,” Strack-Zimmermann said.

Times and challenges have changed, she said. Citing the war in Ukraine as “a wake-up call,” she said it is time for Germany to find new answers.

Strack-Zimmermann said the overarching message she picked up during this trip was not “please Germany, send us weapons,” but rather one focused on bolstering Taiwan-German economic ties.

The parliamentarian also stressed the importance of an “open sea.” “It’s important that everyone can cross the sea, no matter where the ship is from,” she said.

Strack-Zimmermann said that the purpose of this trip was to exchange views on freedom and democracy with Taiwan counterparts. The free world has to stand together, she added.

Free Democratic Party (FDP) Deputy Chair Johannes Vogel said that China under Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) has changed; therefore, the relevant policies of Germany and other nations have to change.

In doing so, “there is a moral obligation to avoid military aggression in the Taiwan Strait,” Vogel said.

“One has to think ‘What can you bring to the table?’,” he said.

The “economic dimension,” which avoids a horrible scenario, is something Germany can effectively provide, he said, adding that the delegation felt encouraged by the discussions with Taiwanese officials.

Vogel said he hopes to see more Taiwanese investment in Germany and vice versa in the future. He also encouraged Taiwanese officials and companies to consider German technology because it helps the country limit its economic reliance on authoritarian nations.

The FDP deputy chair said the delegation came to learn, exchange views, get more impressions about Taiwan, as well as to send a signal to China. “Any attempt to change the status quo by force or threatening to do so is unacceptable,” he said.

Over the course of four days, the delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and other government officials, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.