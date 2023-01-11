Alexa
Taiwan dismisses Atomic Energy Council minister over sexual harassment

Minister faces second probe by Control Yuan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/11 19:14
Archived photo of AEC Minister Hsieh Shou-shing. 

Archived photo of AEC Minister Hsieh Shou-shing.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Atomic Energy Council (AEC) Minister Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星) has left his position as the Cabinet ruled he should face a sexual harassment investigation, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 11).

After media reports last October alleged Hsieh had used inappropriate language with female AEC staff members, the Cabinet formed a task force that questioned the minister and 15 employees, the Liberty Times reported.

Following the three-month investigation, it was found that when attributing work and days off, Hsieh had shown discriminatory behavior, while at job interviews, he would judge candidates based on their looks, age, height, marriage status, and even their zodiac sign and blood type, per the Liberty Times.

He would also make comments about his staff members’ looks, makeup, and dress, and touch them inappropriately, according to the task force report.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Hsieh had betrayed public trust in a government member and was not suitable to continue as the head of the AEC. He was therefore immediately dismissed, with his case handed over to the Control Yuan, the nation’s top government watchdog, for a new probe.
