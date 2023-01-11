Taiwan drug dealer's arrest uncovers counterfeit banknotes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recently, counterfeit NT$1,000 banknotes have been fluttering around Taiwan, worrying shop owners and stall operators.

A break in the case came today as Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps said a wanted criminal surnamed Lin (林) was detained at the end of last year with 33 counterfeit banknotes bearing the same "HR484268XD" serial number.

Police said that Lin, nicknamed A-Hou (阿猴) was also in possession of a variety of drugs with the intent to distribute. His arrest came after he was wanted for extortion and violent threats with charges of negligent injury as reported by BCC.

After an arrest warrant was issued, Lin was finally apprehended as police were tipped off to a man with the same surname engaging in a gun-running and drug trafficking business. He used a dream catcher arcade as his base of operations in Linyuan District, Kaohsiung.

During his arrest, police found ketamine added to 120 instant coffee pouches, heavy machinery to modify and manufacture firearms, and fake banknotes. Upon interrogation, Lin said the counterfeit banknotes were given to him by a deceased migrant worker from Vietnam.

Police dispute his claim as they believe a more likely scenario is that the counterfeiting ring is closely related to the drug trade, as they are quickly expanding their investigation and seeking all possible sources of the counterfeit banknotes.