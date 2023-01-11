China expresses hope for improved relations with Taiwan in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said Wednesday (Jan. 11) that it hoped the new year would bring peace and stability, and the resumption of normal cross-strait relations.

While repeating criticism of Taiwan Independence and calling on the United States not to interfere in what he described as China’s internal affairs, TAO Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) also turned his attention to the economy and trade. He said China had lowered the threshold for Taiwanese business people, companies, and young entrepreneurs to launch operations in China, UDN reported.

Beijing also encouraged Taiwanese businesses to list on the stock market, and to participate in agricultural and other national development projects, Ma said. He added the government had helped investors from Taiwan weather the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize their production levels.