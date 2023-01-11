Taiwan black cab driver fined NT$100,000 after taking fare from passengers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An unlicensed taxi driver was slapped with a severe punishment on Tuesday (Jan. 10), including a NT$100,000 (US$3,300) fine and a four-month suspension of his driver's license and license plate, after being caught collecting a NT$100 fare for transporting passengers.

The Miaoli Motor Vehicles Office said in a press release that its inspectors, along with police officers, pulled over a suspicious silver sedan near National Miaoli Agricultural and Industrial Vocational High School on Tuesday morning and found that there were three passengers in the car who were all students, CNA reported.

During a subsequent conversation with the inspectors, the driver said the passengers were their friends’ children on their way to school. However, the three passengers said they had collectively paid NT$100 fare to be transported from Miaoli Railway Station to the vocational high school.

The motor vehicles station pointed out that according to Article 77 of the Highway Act, “Those who manage an automobile or trolleybus transportation enterprise without applying for sanction under this Act shall be fined between NT$100,000 and NT$25,000,000 depending on the seriousness of the violation.”

The inspectors gave the driver a NT$100,000 ticket and suspended their driver’s license and license plate for four months in accordance with the regulations.

Su Shu-hsien (蘇淑賢), director of the Miaoli Motor Vehicles Office, said that white-licensed (black cabs) mostly solicit passengers near Miaoli Railway Station and schools. The office, together with the police, will increase surveillance at places where the illegal practices were reported in the hope of protecting the legal rights of taxi drivers, Su continued.

Su added that white-licensed vehicles have no passenger insurance and related insurance, and if an accident occurs, passengers will have no recourse for compensation, per CNA.