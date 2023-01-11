US House sets up bipartisan committee focused on competing with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to create a select committee focused on American competition with China.

The resolution passed with 365 votes in favor and 65 votes against in establishing the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, according to Reuters. Joining Republicans in supporting the resolution were 146 Democrats, while the 65 “no” votes all came from Democrats, The Hill noted.

The select committee will be chaired by Representative Mike Gallagher and will focus on China’s economic, technological, and security progress and the competition between Washington and Beijing, according to The Hill. The panel will be tasked with investigating and making policy recommendations on those matters.

The committee, which will be composed of seven Republicans and five Democrats, has the authority to hold public hearings, per The Hill. Some Democrats voiced concern that the committee would be overly partisan, Reuters said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the panel would not be partisan. “You have my word and my commitment. This is not a partisan committee. This will be a bipartisan committee that is my hope, my desire, to speak with one voice on the challenges that we have,” The Hill cited McCarthy as saying.

McCarthy added that the committee would address issues such as bringing jobs back from China, securing intellectual property, and bringing supply chains back to the U.S.