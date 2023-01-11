Elderly man frightens Taiwan freeway drivers by riding scooter against traffic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly man on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) rode his scooter onto National Freeway 6 and traveled for at least eight kilometers against traffic in the fast lane before being stopped by police.

According to the Seventh Police Brigade, National Highway Police Bureau, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the 25 km mark of the freeway. The scooter’s rider was an 80-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) who could not confirm whether he got on the freeway from the Ailan or Beishan interchange.

The police suspected that Lin suffers from dementia.

Lin, who was stopped at the 17.2 km mark on the freeway, traveled between eight and 12 km against rush hour traffic. However, the police were able to locate, stop, and escort him off the highway before accidents could occur.

Lin faces a fine between NT$3,000 (US$98.57) and NT$6,000 for trespassing on a highway on a scooter.

In a dashcam video uploaded onto Facebook group “People of Puli” by Wang Shun-fu, a driver can be heard exclaiming as Lin approaches, “Damn… So gutsy! And he’s going against traffic.” Several other Facebook users reported driving past Lin, warning others to be careful.



