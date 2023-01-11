Taipei Dome construction to be complete in 3 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A formal letter of approval for Taipei Dome's fire safety and smoke exhaust inspection has been issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

According to UDN, the Taipei City Government said passage of such inspections will allow the construction to be completed within three months, allowing for more checks and licensing applications, which could put the facility on track to open at the end of 2023. Chen Shih-hao (陳世浩), deputy director of the Taipei Dome Preparatory Office, said in a media interview today (Jan. 11), that after construction is completed, the Taipei City Government will do another round of checks, including that of fire-fighting equipment.

Subsequent to this latter round of inspection, Taipei Dome can then apply for a usage license and engage in trial operations. Chen added that Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) plans to visit Taipei Dome on Jan. 16 and has expressed his desire to see the facility opened before the end of the year.

Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) had stalled development of Taipei Dome by citing fire safety considerations and lack of adequate emergency evacuation routes. After considerable negotiations with Farglory and other relevant government agencies, work on Taipei Dome resumed in 2020.

Both construction and administrative progress continued as the Taipei City Government approved a Taipei Dome investment implementation plan in 2022, and Farglory subsequently withdrew a lawsuit demanding compensation from the national government. Currently, 99% of Taipei Dome construction is complete, with future rounds of administrative review and licensing potentially allowing the public to watch a sporting or entertainment event by year’s end.