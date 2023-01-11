Paris: Several people wounded in a knife attack at train station

French authorities responded to a knife attack on Wednesday morning at the busy Paris Gare du Nord train station.

Police said several people were wounded in the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin confirmed the attack, and said that the suspect had been "neutralized" by police.

French media reported earlier that the suspect had been shot and wounded by authorities.

What we know so far

Authorities did not state how many people were wounded, but French broadcaster BFM TV reported that at least six were hurt.

The attack took place at the Gare du Nord station, a busy hub for commuters.

The incident has caused major delays in the movement of trains, according to the live departure board of Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais (SNCF) which is the country's state-owned railway company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ns/rs (AFP, Reuters)