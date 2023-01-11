Alexa
Legislative delegation from Spain visits Taiwan

Legislative speaker refers to shared history

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/11 15:57
Spanish Legislator Rosa Romero Sanchez meets Legislative Speaker You Si-kun Wednesday. 

Spanish Legislator Rosa Romero Sanchez meets Legislative Speaker You Si-kun Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Spain was the latest country to send a delegation of lawmakers to visit Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Legislators from the United States and Japan have been frequent visitors, while France and Germany recently also stepped up tours of Taiwan despite threats from China.

The Spanish delegation, led by Health Committee Chairwoman Rosa Romero Sanchez, met with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) Wednesday during its Jan. 10-14 visit, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

In his address, You pointed out common experiences by the two countries, such as their transition from authoritarian regimes to democracies, and the fact that Spain ruled north Taiwan from 1626 to 1642, leaving Fort San Domingo in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District as evidence.

Their shared experiences would allow them to deepen their cooperation and continue to work in favor of democratic development and international peace, Taiwan’s top lawmaker said.

Romero pointed out that the foreign relations committee at the Spanish legislature passed a motion last October in favor of Taiwan for the first time since the two countries ended official diplomatic relations 50 years earlier. The document called for constructive dialogue to solve cross-strait differences.

Romero also said she hoped the visit by her delegation would encourage economic, trade, and cultural contacts between Spain and Taiwan.
