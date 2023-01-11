Letter to Editor: Alliance with Taiwan is Paraguay's firm foreign policy decision

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay seeks more involved participation in the international system of nations through skillful foreign policy, intelligent defense of its national interests, and the establishment and maintenance of strategic alliances that align with its strategic national objectives.

Paraguay desires to continue deepening the relationship between Taiwan and Paraguay, which began on July 12, 1957. Paraguay is one of the 14 countries that recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign nation, and Taiwan has every right to be part of the international system which, unlike other South American nations, we have been proclaiming in international forums.

We share the same civic values, democratic principles, and respect for the rule of law as Taiwan. Both nations value human rights, sovereignty, and independence, and both nations place importance on education as a primary source for societal progress and well-being for a country. We both believe that only freedom and the unrestricted rule of law can guarantee justice and the well-being of our people.

Our bilateral trade has increased by more than 200% in the last four years, which shows our economic compatibility and that as allies we can collaborate toward progress and prosperity.

We appreciate all the technical assistance and support programs for small businesses and female entrepreneurs in order to ensure that more vulnerable populations can participate in a more equitable labor market.

The generous distribution of Taiwanese government scholarships to Paraguayan students in Taiwan and the Taiwan-Paraguay Technological University are fundamental tools for the training of young Paraguayans, which will establish and support a new era of Paraguayan technology and innovation. These factors and others reaffirm that Taiwan is an important ally of Paraguay.

These past 65 years of strategic alliance, cooperation, and development have strengthened the relationship between our two countries. Despite our geographical distance, we are united by the desire for a better future for our nations.