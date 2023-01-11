Taiwan taps into VR for police training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has incorporated virtual reality technologies into training police officers to help the country’s law enforcement better cope with crime scenes, at a cost of about NT$45.05 million (US$1.48 million).

The first of its kind, a VR system was introduced in December 2022 that involves various scenarios in which trainees learn how to respond more efficiently and effectively. Karaoke parlors, trains, metro stations, and checkpoints are some of the scenarios available.

Participants hone their de-escalation skills through the immersive experience by, for example, deciding which weapon to use at what time in response to different types of behavior. In a VR session, trainees can also practice how colleagues can work together to bring a situation under control, according to the National Police Agency (NPA).

The system has been put in place in the police departments of New Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Chiayi, the Railway Police Bureau, the First Special Police Corps, and the Taiwan Police College. Access to VR training will be expanded to other units.

Smart technologies are also employed to devise training materials based on real cases, said NPA.

Meanwhile, the NPA has set up 10 simulated shooting ranges for a better grasp of the use of firearms. Over 56,000 officers enrolled in the training between April 2021 and December 2022.



A simulated crime scene. (CNA photo)



A simulated shooting range. (National Police Agency photo)