Telemedicine Market 2022 Emerging Technology Size and Share Forecast To 2027

The Global Telemedicine Market size is registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis:

According to the United States, Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare employment is likely to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, with about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected increase is primarily due to an aging population, which indicates a higher demand for healthcare services. In May 2021, the median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical sectors (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040, which was higher than the economy’s median annual wage of US$ 45,760.

COVID-19 Impact:

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.’

Major Key Players in Global Telemedicine Market are:

Medtronic (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Chiron Health (US)

Zipnosis (US)

Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan)

Iron Bow Technologies (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

IMediplus Inc. (China)

Vsee (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

AMC Health (US)

MDLive (US)

Doctor on Demand (US)

Medvivo Group Ltd (UK)

Teladoc Health Inc. (US)

American Well (US)

Telespecialists Llc (US)

GlobalMed (US)

MedWeb (US)

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Global Telemedicine Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware Biosignal sensors (BP, HR, ECG, Temp., OSL, others) Wearables IT Infrastructure/Devices

Software Collaboration Tools

Services Professional Services (IT consultation, Support, and Maintenance) Teleconsultation Telemonitoring Training & Learning



Segmentation based on Mode

Realtime Interactive Services

Store-and-Forward

Remote Monitoring

Segmentation based on Platform

Phone/Mobile

Internet (Web) Video Non-video (telephonic)

Call centers

Segmentation based on Application

Neuropsychology

Nursing

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Geriatrics

Pharmacy

Rehabilitation

Radiology

Psychiatry

Pathology

Dermatology

Others

Segmentation based on End-user

Hospitals (Providers)

Insurance (Payers)

Patients Homes Schools Enterprises Assisted Living Others

Others

Segmentation based on Region:

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Rest of ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



