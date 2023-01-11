Taiwan local COVID cases drop by 24% to 25,245

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 11) announced 25,245 local COVID cases, a 24.25% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release also confirmed 398 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,123,185. The 46 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,654.

Local cases

The local cases included 11,576 males, 13,652 females, and 17 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 46 deaths announced on Wednesday were 24 males and 22 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s and one death from an imported case. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 42 had a history of chronic disease, and 30 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 398 imported cases included 233 males and 165 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of the 1,615 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 9, 1,411 tested negative for COVID, while 204 tested positive, representing 12.6%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,123,185 cases, of which 9,079,228 were local and 43,903 were imported. So far, 15,654 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.