Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes east Taiwan

Intensity level 4 registered in parts of Taitung County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/11 13:38
A magnitude 4.8 quake struck off Taitung County Wednesday noon. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted east Taiwan at 12:42 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Wednesday (Jan. 11).

No damage or casualties were immediately reported. The epicenter of the tremor was located at a depth of 28 kilometers off the coast of Taitung County, 61.6 km northeast of Taitung County Hall.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in the Taitung County townships of Changbin, Chenggong, and Donghe, and 3 in Chishang Township.
