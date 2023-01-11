Paraguay chamber of deputies president seeks closer parliamentary cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay Chamber of Deputies President Carlos Maria Lopez Lopez expressed hope for closer parliamentary cooperation during a meeting with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Lopez said that as a parliamentarian, he wishes to see Taiwan and Paraguay continue promoting parliamentary diplomacy. The parliaments of the two nations can become “assistants” to the respective foreign ministries, he said, per Liberty Times.

Lopez pointed out that over the past few years, there has been significant progress both in the advancement of democracy and freedom and in the mutually beneficial exchanges between the two countries. He thanked Taiwan for its long-term assistance to the South American country in the fields of economy, trade, and education.

The chamber of deputies president also hoped the Taiwanese will be able to achieve their aspirations and a “beautiful future.” Paraguay will also continue to firmly deepen bilateral relations, he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, China took advantage of the crisis and used vaccine diplomacy to coerce many Central and South American countries into cooperation, You said. The Paraguayan government rejected China’s advances and continues to maintain a solid friendship with Taiwan, he said, thanking the country for its loyalty.

You said he believes like-minded democracies, including Taiwan, will keep assisting Paraguay in increasing its domestic vaccination rate, and relations between Taiwan and Paraguay will continue to grow on the basis of mutual benefit.

Lopez was called “a staunch friend of Taiwan” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Paraguay is set to hold its presidential election in April, the outcome of which will likely determine whether Taiwan's sole South American ally will stick with Taipei or drop diplomatic ties in favor of Beijing.