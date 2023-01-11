Taiwan's moguls support ESG art investment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's cardinal businesses support the Financial Supervisory Commission's determination that sponsoring art and cultural events now falls under "ESG Enterprises Sustainable Development.”

Cultural Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced on Monday (Jan. 9) that the Financial Supervisory Commission will categorize Taiwan’s listed companies’ sponsorship of art events as "ESG Enterprises Sustainable Development,” beginning this year (2023). He estimated that the amount of money put into art will rise to NT$8 billion (US$262 million) by 2024.

Lee explained that in the annual report, enterprises that sponsor art and cultural events will earn extra points in the category of "ESG Enterprises Sustainable Development." This is an incentive for companies to dip their toes in the art world, which may be somewhat foreign territory for them.

The idea of encouraging businesses to invest in the nation’s cultural industries came from Taiwan National Performing Arts Center's (NPAC) chairman, Henry Kao (高志尚). When Kao started his term as the chairman on April 2022, he expressed his determination to personally promote great art performances last year.

In the press conference on Monday, Kao pointed out to Minister Lee a few months ago that over 1,000 companies had not delivered their annual ESG reports.

Kao, the I-Mei Foods Co. chairman and symphony orchestra lover, told Taiwan News that he will keep on supporting musical development, such as inviting international musicians to give lessons at schools in Taiwan.

A number of Taiwan’s important businessmen appeared at the Monday announcement event to support the change, including Acer Co-Founder Stan Shih (施振榮), Pegatron Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢), and Powerchip Semiconductor Chairman Frank Huang (黃崇仁).

Shih, the investor of the digital art space “Ambi Space One" in Taipei 101, said that he would discuss with the Ministry of Culture how to best distribute vouchers to his employees in order to stimulate the art business.

Tung pointed out that the Nigerian film industry, now known as “Nollywood”, had an output value reaching US$6 billion last year. “As there are options from Hollywood and Bollywood, why do Nigerians insist on making their own movies? Because every nation needs their own way to express emotions and tell their stories.”

However, Tung emphasized that it is crucial to use the resources wisely as Taiwan tends to invest relatively more money on hardware than content production. He expects the nation will no longer only be famous for its semiconductor manufacturing, but for creative works.