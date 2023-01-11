Passengers evacuated from Taiwan-bound flight in Japan following bomb threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Starlux Airlines flight bound for Taipei from Narita Airport on Jan. 2 was delayed for 1.5 hours after an anonymous caller claimed a bomb had been placed on the aircraft.

The report about the incident surfaced following that of another bomb threat Narita Airport received on Saturday (Jan. 7). According to Yomiuri Shimbun, an anonymous caller from Germany, speaking English in a mechanical voice, claimed that a bomb had been installed on a Jetstar 501 flight from Narita to Fukouka and threatened to detonate it.

The flight made an emergency landing at the Chubu Centrair International Airport, located near Nagoya, but no bomb was found. Five passengers suffered light injuries while evacuating.

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), it was revealed that a similar threat had delayed Starlux Airlines flight 801 on Jan. 2. The anonymous caller demanded that cash be prepared.

As the flight had not yet taken off, passengers were evacuated while the Chiba police searched the plane and luggage on board. They did not find any suspicious items, and the flight took off at 3:10 p.m., around 1.5 hours later than scheduled.

The flight arrived safely in Taiwan at 6:14 p.m.

SETNews reported that Starlux Airlines confirmed that the incident did occur, adding that the flight in question had flown from Taipei to Narita as flight 800 before flying back to Taipei as flight 801.