Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/01/11 09:40
This image released by NBC shows Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at ...
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo b...

This image released by NBC shows Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at ...

Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo b...

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani.

TV

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

___

For more coverage of Hollywood’s awards season, visit https://apnews.com/hub/awards-season