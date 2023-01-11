Taiwan's premier and cabinet ministers to resign on Friday: Reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) is said to have tendered his resignation in a weekly meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Jan. 11), and that would be followed by a Cabinet reshuffle before the Lunar New Year holiday, media reported.

Rumors about a Cabinet reshuffle had been swirling for nearly two months following the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) crushing defeat in November's local elections.

Former vice president and epidemiologist-turned politician Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) is rumored to lead the new Cabinet after the reorganization, while Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), former Taoyuan mayor and one of the DPP's leaders, would likely be named deputy. The Cabinet did not comment on the rumors, saying the details of the reshuffle will be made public "at the right time."

The earliest date rumored for the reshuffle is Friday (Jan. 13) if the legislative speaker declares an adjournment of the current session as scheduled. However, an extra legislative session is expected between Jan. 16 and 19 to enable a review of the plan to give citizens a one-off cash rebate of NT$6,000 (US$195) out of last year's surplus tax revenue. The beginning of the ten-day Lunar New Year holiday falls on Jan. 20.

In response to the rumor, Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) in a Facebook post lauded Su as a capable leader in the Cabinet over the past four years and an important figure in Taiwan's transition to a full-fledged democracy from a martial law dictatorship.

"Su, no doubt, is a smart and sharp leader in the Cabinet who wins the recognition of both the ruling and the opposition parties...He is also the longest-serving premier since the country had its first direct presidential election in 1996," You's post read.

You claimed Su alone took a lot of the blame for several of President Tsai's decisions and he eventually needed to step down to take responsibility for the party's November election losses. He also praised Su's efforts in pushing for the amendments to the Equalization of Land Rights Act (平均地權條例) and for the Climate Change Response Act (氣候變遷因應法) which set a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.