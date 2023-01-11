Taiwan’s yellow-throated martens exposed to various pathogens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Various pathogens have been detected in yellow-throated martens in Taiwan’s mountainous areas as visitors are urged to take their trash with them.

A 100% infection rate of Hepatozoon sp., which causes hepatozoonosis, was reported in 32 yellow-throated martens captured between 2019 and 2022, according to the Yushan National Park, citing a study it commissioned to the Formosan Wild Sound Conservation Science Center.

Hepatozoonosis is a parasitic infection that stays latent but can cause diseases when the infected animal’s immunity weakens. Meanwhile, the research also shows one-third of the martens had canine mastadenovirus, a type of adenovirus, and three had canine parvovirus.

Sightings of the carnivore foraging for food left behind by humans in the Yushan National Park have become increasingly frequent, which has alarmed authorities. The food waste can attract wildlife including canines and felines, thereby increasing the likelihood of the spread of zoonotic diseases, said the park.

A Greenpeace study published last year indicated the presence of microplastics in the martens. The mammal’s food-begging behavior toward humans in the many encounters in the country’s high mountains also worry scientists.

In an effort to protect the species and other wildlife, the national park has removed garbage cans starting Jan. 1. Visitors are warned against feeding wild animals and called upon to leave no traces when they explore the outdoors.



Yellow-throated martens in Taiwan. (Yushan National Park photos)