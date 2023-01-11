Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 10) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the zone, according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane was tracked in the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 176 military aircraft and 36 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of two out of eight PLA aircraft. (MND image)