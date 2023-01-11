Alexa
Taiwan and Tuvalu pledge to boost ties through parliamentary exchanges

Visiting Tuvalu parliament speaker inks joint statement on parliamentary cooperation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/11 10:35
Tuvalu and Taiwan sign joint statement on parliamentary cooperation. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuvalu Parliament Speaker Samuelu Penitala Teo and Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) signed a joint statement on parliamentary cooperation between the two countries aimed at strengthening bilateral ties on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

In a speech, You welcomed Teo and thanked his country for actively speaking out for Taiwan on the international stage, as China continues to block Taiwan’s international participation, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. You pointed out that Taiwan and Tuvalu have a long history of linguistic and cultural ties and share the universal values of freedom and democracy, forming a solid foundation for friendship between the two countries.

As authoritarian China seeks to expand into the Indo-Pacific region, it is even more necessary for like-minded countries to work together to protect democratic values, You said.

Teo reiterated that Tuvalu, as Taiwan's most loyal ally, has supported it in various international arenas and the two nations will strengthen the promotion of various cooperation projects such as infrastructure construction and personnel exchanges.

MOFA said it looked forward to further deepening the friendly relationship between the two countries through parliament exchanges, focusing on issues such as Taiwan's participation in international organizations, post-pandemic economic recovery, and climate change.

Teo is currently leading a 12-member delegation in Taiwan, meeting with Taiwan government officials. He is scheduled to depart on Jan. 12.
Taiwan
Tuvalu
parliament cooperation
Samuelu Penitala Teo
You Si-kun

