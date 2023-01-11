Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Late night fire at central Taiwan migrant worker dormitory injures 6

Authorities suspect electric bike being charged caused fire that destroyed 10 vehicles

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/11 10:03
File photo of firefighters putting out a fire. (Pexels photo)

File photo of firefighters putting out a fire. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A migrant worker suffered second degree burns while escaping a fire at a Taichung migrant worker dormitory on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), while five others suffered from light smoke inhalation.

Liberty Times reported that the incident occurred at a three-story building with an added fourth story made of sheet iron to serve as a migrant workers’ dormitory in Dajia District. The Taichung Fire Bureau was cited as saying that it received a report at 11:39 p.m. about a suspected scooter fire and dispatched 11 fire engines, four ambulances, and 33 firefighters to the scene.

According to Yahoo News, 47 migrant workers live in the dormitory, many of whom had reportedly already gone to sleep at the time of the fire.

While escaping, a 30-year-old woman suffered second degree burns to her feet and was sent to Kuang Tien General Hospital for treatment. Five other workers suffered light inhalation injuries.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, though they suspect a charging electric bike to have caused it. In total, eight electric bikes and two scooters were destroyed in the fire.
fire
Taichung
migrant worker
dormitory

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan TSMC employee wins NT$1 million in year-end raffle
Taiwan TSMC employee wins NT$1 million in year-end raffle
2023/01/10 11:20
Metro trains in Taiwan become science classrooms
Metro trains in Taiwan become science classrooms
2023/01/10 10:02
Taichung's tourism bureau announces certified hot spring resorts
Taichung's tourism bureau announces certified hot spring resorts
2023/01/03 17:49
Three die in solo vehicle crash in southwestern Taiwan
Three die in solo vehicle crash in southwestern Taiwan
2023/01/02 17:09
Firefighters of Taiwan's Kinmen excite netizens with 2023 calendar
Firefighters of Taiwan's Kinmen excite netizens with 2023 calendar
2022/12/30 20:34