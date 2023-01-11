Late night fire at central Taiwan migrant worker dormitory injures 6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A migrant worker suffered second degree burns while escaping a fire at a Taichung migrant worker dormitory on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), while five others suffered from light smoke inhalation.

Liberty Times reported that the incident occurred at a three-story building with an added fourth story made of sheet iron to serve as a migrant workers’ dormitory in Dajia District. The Taichung Fire Bureau was cited as saying that it received a report at 11:39 p.m. about a suspected scooter fire and dispatched 11 fire engines, four ambulances, and 33 firefighters to the scene.

According to Yahoo News, 47 migrant workers live in the dormitory, many of whom had reportedly already gone to sleep at the time of the fire.

While escaping, a 30-year-old woman suffered second degree burns to her feet and was sent to Kuang Tien General Hospital for treatment. Five other workers suffered light inhalation injuries.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, though they suspect a charging electric bike to have caused it. In total, eight electric bikes and two scooters were destroyed in the fire.