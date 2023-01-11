Australia takes 4 spin bowlers to India for 4-test tour

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As expected, Australia is going spin-heavy for its four-test tour of India in February and March.

Uncapped Todd Murphy was one of four spin bowlers named Wednesday in the Australia squad alongside fellow spinners Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson.

Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb have also earned call-ups with Marcus Harris left out, as Australia tries to win a series in India for the first time since 2004.

Captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Lance Morris are the five fast bowlers, with Australia preparing to play as many as three in some tests and as few as one in others.

Starc will miss the first test in Nagpur on Feb. 9 with a finger injury and will join the squad later, while allrounder Cameron Green will tour from the outset with his broken finger.

“We have selected a squad that provides the depth and flexibility required to adapt depending on the conditions we may encounter,” chief selector George Bailey said.

“Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A,” Bailey added. “With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option.”

Australia also plays test matches in New Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad in February and March. A squad for three one-day internationals will be announced at a later date.

Australia could make further changes to the squad between the second test in New Delhi and the the third in Dharamsala, with a lengthy gap between the matches.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

