Mosman Oil & Gas achieves strong Cinnabar-1 flow rates

Melbourne, Victoria - News Direct - 11 January 2023-





Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd (LON: MSMN) technical director Andy Carroll chats with Proactive's Elisha Newell about a production update for the Cinnabar-1 well in Texas, USA. Cinnabar-1 was completed in late December and is in production with more than 1,000 barrels of crude oil produced. Carroll discusses plans to install a pipeline that will take oil and gas from the well site to the production facilities.

Hashtag: #MosmanOilandGas



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.