AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/01/11 02:33
Flooding from huge amounts of rain are seen in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.(Brontë Wittpenn/Sa...
Caltrans crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 that resulted from heavy rain from an atmospheric river storm in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south...
Crane operator Ricky Kapuschinsky, with AAA Crane, gets ready to lift uprooted trees on Capitol Avenue and 27th Street in midtown after a storm brough...
Cars remain in a large sinkhole along Iverson Road in Chatsworth, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
A pedestrian finds temporary shelter from the storm under the awning at the Broad Museum on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Ora...
Colleen Kumada-McGowan stands in flood waters from huge amounts of rain in front of her home in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, C...
Duck Derrington, 61 of Lompoc, sleeps in his car at the parking lot of an evacuation center in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/...
Rain falls at the Broad Museum in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
Flooding from huge amounts of rain are seen in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.(Brontë Wittpenn/Sa...
Home owner Tom Fredericks, of Felton, left, is helped by Maisie Russo, of Felton, after heavy rains swelled the San Lorenzo River, flooding homes in F...
People carrying their belongs arrive at an evacuation center in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A resident walks along College Road after the area was flooded during a recent storm in Watsonville, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Doug Duran/Bay ...
Uvas Creek floods a section of Miller Avenue in Gilroy, Calif., as the latest series of atmospheric rivers hit the Bay Area on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (...
Linda Orengo, 69, surveys flood damage to her home in the Santa Cruz County town of Felton, Calif., where the San Lorenzo River, swelled by torrential...
The storm-swollen San Lorenzo River floods land along Ocean Street Extension in Santa Cruz, Calif., at right, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. evacuation orde...
Logs and other storm debris flows along the San Lorenzo River from severe weather through downtown Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Shmue...
A Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy patrols in the flooding waters from a storm along College Road near Cutter Drive, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Wat...
The Carmel River flows heavily after recent rains in Carmel Valley, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless...
A woman battles the wind with her umbrella during a downpour along Grand Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (David Crane/The Orange Count...
The closed Summit Road is blocked as emergency personnel are deployed in the area in Santa Clara County, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Californians gr...
A tree collapsed and ripped up the sidewalk damaging a home in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The National Weather Service warned of a “rel...

The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.

The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the heavy weather began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.

Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California.