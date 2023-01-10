SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 26 17 8 1 0 36 90 64 Peoria 24 16 6 2 0 34 94 67 Evansville 27 16 9 2 0 34 91 84 Birmingham 26 16 9 1 0 33 102 81 Fayetteville 27 15 10 2 0 32 84 81 Huntsville 25 15 9 1 0 31 85 80 Knoxville 26 14 9 1 2 31 92 79 Pensacola 26 12 14 0 0 24 90 93 Quad City 26 11 13 1 1 24 67 79 Macon 23 4 17 2 0 10 60 98 Vermilion County 24 4 19 1 0 9 49 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.