All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 40 32 4 4 68 156 88 Toronto 41 25 9 7 57 141 108 Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 Buffalo 38 20 16 2 42 149 131 Florida 41 18 19 4 40 133 141 Detroit 38 16 15 7 39 114 129 Ottawa 40 18 19 3 39 120 127 Montreal 41 16 22 3 35 109 156

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108 New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106 Washington 43 23 14 6 52 140 118 N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113 Pittsburgh 39 20 13 6 46 128 117 N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 Philadelphia 41 16 18 7 39 114 133 Columbus 39 12 25 2 26 100 152

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 41 24 11 6 54 144 110 Winnipeg 40 26 13 1 53 133 103 Minnesota 39 22 14 3 47 126 112 Nashville 39 19 14 6 44 111 115 Colorado 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 St. Louis 41 20 18 3 43 132 148 Arizona 39 13 21 5 31 108 145 Chicago 39 10 25 4 24 86 144

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 Los Angeles 44 24 14 6 54 148 149 Seattle 39 23 12 4 50 143 122 Calgary 41 19 14 8 46 129 124 Edmonton 42 21 18 3 45 147 144 Vancouver 39 17 19 3 37 135 156 San Jose 41 12 21 8 32 126 155 Anaheim 41 12 25 4 28 96 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 0

Nashville 3, Ottawa 0

Los Angeles 6, Edmonton 3

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.