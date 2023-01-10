All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|40
|32
|4
|4
|68
|156
|88
|Toronto
|41
|25
|9
|7
|57
|141
|108
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|133
|112
|Buffalo
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|149
|131
|Florida
|41
|18
|19
|4
|40
|133
|141
|Detroit
|38
|16
|15
|7
|39
|114
|129
|Ottawa
|40
|18
|19
|3
|39
|120
|127
|Montreal
|41
|16
|22
|3
|35
|109
|156
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|40
|25
|8
|7
|57
|127
|108
|New Jersey
|40
|25
|12
|3
|53
|136
|106
|Washington
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|140
|118
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|22
|12
|7
|51
|134
|113
|Pittsburgh
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|128
|117
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|129
|114
|Philadelphia
|41
|16
|18
|7
|39
|114
|133
|Columbus
|39
|12
|25
|2
|26
|100
|152
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|41
|24
|11
|6
|54
|144
|110
|Winnipeg
|40
|26
|13
|1
|53
|133
|103
|Minnesota
|39
|22
|14
|3
|47
|126
|112
|Nashville
|39
|19
|14
|6
|44
|111
|115
|Colorado
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|112
|110
|St. Louis
|41
|20
|18
|3
|43
|132
|148
|Arizona
|39
|13
|21
|5
|31
|108
|145
|Chicago
|39
|10
|25
|4
|24
|86
|144
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|140
|120
|Los Angeles
|44
|24
|14
|6
|54
|148
|149
|Seattle
|39
|23
|12
|4
|50
|143
|122
|Calgary
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|129
|124
|Edmonton
|42
|21
|18
|3
|45
|147
|144
|Vancouver
|39
|17
|19
|3
|37
|135
|156
|San Jose
|41
|12
|21
|8
|32
|126
|155
|Anaheim
|41
|12
|25
|4
|28
|96
|169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 0
Seattle 4, Montreal 0
Nashville 3, Ottawa 0
Los Angeles 6, Edmonton 3
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.