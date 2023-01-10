Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

By Associated Press
2023/01/10 22:48
A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9,...
Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jack...
A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The drawing T...

A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9,...

Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jack...

A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The drawing T...

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don't change, and they're formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.