WTA Hobart International Results

Tuesday At Hobart International Tennis Centre Hobart, Australia Purse: $259,303 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor HOBART, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hobart International at Hobart International Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Alize Cornet (3), France, 6-4, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera (6), United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, def. Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Magda Linette (7), Poland, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Olivia Gadecki and Talia Gibson, Australia, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Angela Kulikov, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (1), Germany, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 6-4, 7-5.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Alexandra Panova and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alicia Barnett, Britain, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-5.