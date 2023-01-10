District director of Taiwan’s Taichung City dons ancient garb to promote local bike tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wufeng District Director Chen Tsung-chi (陳宗祈) and others recently went to great lengths to promote local cycling tours.

Chen led a special YouBike cyclist team, whose members were all wearing ancient costumes, and they posed for photos at various local attractions during a bike trip, according to a press release issued by the Taichung City Government on Monday (Jan. 9).

The team started from the Wufeng Lin Family Mansion and Garden, passed the Gan River Bicycle Path, stopped at the Asia University Museum of Modern Art, and then arrived at Guangfu New Village, according to the release.

Chen Yung-ching (陳永進), a retired university professor who devoted himself to promoting local tourism, said the route is “the most beautiful 18 kilometers in Wufeng.” He added that there are 12 YouBike stations across Wufeng and encouraged people to explore the district by bike.

Chen Tsung-chi said the Wufeng Lin Family Mansion and Garden is a national historic monument that provides ancient costume rental services. The district director said many visitors enjoyed taking photos wearing the costumes.

Wu Li-tuan (吳麗端), executive vice president of the Wufeng Lin Family Mansion and Garden, said that the rental of ancient costumes provides tourists with experience-oriented tourism, and has become a hotspot for tourists to take pictures.



(Taichung City Government photo)