WTA Adelaide International 2 Results

Tuesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $780,637 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-1, 1-0, ret.

Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Paula Badosa (9), Spain, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Angelina Gabueva, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-2.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Olivia Tjandramulia and Alana Parnaby, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 7-5, 7-5.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 7-5, 6-4.