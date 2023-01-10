CRM Software Market is Expected to be on Course to Achieve Considerable Growth 2021 to 2027

The recent report by Astute Analytica on the global CRM Software Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.

The CRM Software Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Factors Affecting the Market

Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global CRM Software Market during the forecast period.

Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the CRM Software Market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

By Solution:

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Social Media Monitoring

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Sales

Marketing

Manufacturing

Customer Service

Social Networking

Supply Chain

Distribution

Others

Key Players Insights

Salesforce.com, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Amdocs, Convergys Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Infor Global Solutions, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SYNNEX Corporation, NetSuite Inc., and ZOHO Corporation among others are some major players included in the research study of the global Customer Relationship Management Software Market. The market is highly competitive in nature, with a balance of start-ups and well-established companies. Companies are adopting various competitive strategies to withhold the majority of the market share in the global marketplace. For instance, in November 2019, Salesforce and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) expanded their global strategic partnership.

