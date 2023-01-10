Dry Type Transformer Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Dry Type Transformer Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global dry type transformer market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Dry type transformer is a type of transformer that is designed on a comparatively modern technology that uses natural or forced air cooling instead of oil. Unlike liquid fill transformers that require oil or liquid to cool, dry type transformers use only high temperature insulation systems that are environmentally safe. It consists of no moving parts; therefore, it requires minimum maintenance, while offering reliability and long-run cycle. As these transformers are completely hazard-free, they can be easily installed in hospitals, schools, factories, chemical plants, and buildings where fire safety is a great concern. By technology, the global dry type transformer market is segmented into cast resin and vacuum impregnated (VPI) dry type transformers. In a cast resin transformer, the live part consisting of the core and windings is encapsulated inside a resin, which is in liquid form when put in the molds along with hardening agent, while in the vacuum pressure impregnated ((VPI)) transformer, the live part is impregnated under pressure by epoxy varnish in vacuum chamber. VPI offers access to the live part even after impregnation, at the same time offering excellent fire protection ratings.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global dry type transformer market.

– It offers detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of all regions helps determine the prevailing and future opportunities in these regions.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global dry type transformer market is provided. For instance, worldwide high energy demand and need for upgrade of existing transmission infrastructure will drive the global dry type transformer demand; however, high initial cost and availability of substitutes are expected to be a major restraint for the market growth.

– Exhaustive analysis of the global dry type transformer market by type, technology, phase, voltage, and end use helps understand the ratings of dry type transformer that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET

– Most of the industries have become non-operational during this pandemic event. In terms of end-use industries, the industrial sector accounts for the majority demand for dry type transformers; therefore, COVID-19 situation has directly affected the ongoing demand for dry type transformers.

– Renewable energy generation is the largest consumer for dry type transformer in industrial segment, which is also affected to a great extent during the pandemic.

– Complete or partial lockdown situation globally has led to supply chain disruption, leading to delays in project construction, having a direct impact on the commissioning of renewable electricity projects, biofuel facilities, and renewable heat investments

– In the global solar industry, more than 40% of the supply chain is reliant on supply from China and other Southeast Asian countries

– China is the known source of this pandemic and the country is the most affected one in terms of material supply and material transport due to COVID-19.

– The above factors have impacted the growth of the global dry type transformer market.

Key Players in the global dry type transformer glass

– Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

– Eaton Corporation Plc

– Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

– General Electric Company

– Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

– Henley Energy GCC

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Hyosung Heavy Industries

– Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

– Power Sp. z o.o.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– TBEA Co. Ltd.

– Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

– WEG Group

1.1. Key market segments

– Type

o Dry Type Converter Transformer

o Dry Type Converter Rectifier Transformer

– Technology

o Cast Resin

o Vacuum Pressure Impregnated

– Phase

o Single-phase

o Three-phase

– Voltage

o Low

o Medium

– End Use

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

