Waste to Energy Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Overview, Growth, and Forecast 2030

The global waste-to-energy market was valued at $35.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $50.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Waste-to-energy is the process of energy generation by the primary treatment of municipal solid waste. This process produces electricity or heat directly by combustion. In addition, it produces combustible fuel commodities such as methanol, methane, synthetic fuels, or ethanol.

The boom of the worldwide waste-to-energy market is attributed to increase in demand for incineration technique and growth in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, rise in inclination of customers in the direction of efficient and clean WtE conversion strategies, which include incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, and numerous biochemical treatments, inclusive of aerobic and anaerobic digestion, is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental risks associated with the incineration is expected to have a negative effect on the overall market growth On the contrary, rise in investments in R&D activities to make certain reliability on environmental friendly energy generation is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The key players have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their foothold in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Constructions industrielles de la Mediterranee (CNIM), China Everbright International Limited, Covanta Energy Corporation, Foster Wheeler A.G., Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Veolia Environment.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Thermal

o Incineration

o Pyrolysis

o Gasification

– Biochemical

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

