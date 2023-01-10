Surfactants Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Surfactants Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research. The global surfactants market was valued at $41.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Surfactants are organic chemicals, with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic ends, that when added, change the properties of the liquid. Surfactants allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They have vast practical applications in a variety of industries, owing to their properties such as wettability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth formation. The surfactant market is dominated by surfactant groups such as alcohol ethoxylates, sulfates, ether sulfates, and alkyl benzene sulfonates, which are majorly used in laundry detergents, soaps, household, and personal care products.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving and restraining the global surfactants market.

? The market projections for the period 2020-2027 have been included along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the market.

? The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders understand the situations prevailing in the market.

? An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrates stakeholders with different types of surfactants consumed across different industries.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BASF SE

– Clariant AG

– Croda International Plc

– Nouryon

– Stepan Company

– Huntsman Corporation

– Evonik Industries AG

– Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

– Lonza Group

– Kao Corporation

The other players in the value chain include Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Galaxy Surfactants, Aarti Industries Ltd., and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Anionic

o Linear Alkyl Benzene

o Fatty Alcohol Ether Sulfate

o Fatty Alcohol Sufate

o Sulfosuccinates

o Others.

– Non-ionic

o Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

o Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates

o Others

– Cationic

– Amphoteric

– Others

By Application

– Household Detergents

– Personal Care

– Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

– Food Processing

– Oilfield Chemicals

– Agricultural Chemicals

– Textiles

– Plastics

– Paints & Coatings

– Adhesives

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

