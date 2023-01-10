Thermochromic Pigments Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Thermochromic Pigments Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product. The global thermochromic pigments market was valued at $428.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $595.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Thermochromic pigments, being an innovation-driven industry has witnessed an increase in R&D activities. Increase in competition in the end-user markets has led to product innovation. The market players have heavily invested in R&D activities to introduce and develop new products with more advanced and new features.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Thermochromic pigments are classified under specialty pigments that have superior property of color changing with a change in temperature. Thermochromic pigments are insoluble materials incorporated by physically mixing them with the medium. They have a high tinting strength as compared to the material in which they are added. These pigments serve numerous our main functions: impart color to the medium, change color according to temperature, hide the substrate and efface the existing color, and enhance the strength of the paint film.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

u The report provides an in-depth analysis of the thermochromic pigments market forecast along with the current and future market trends

u This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period

u Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global thermochromic pigments industry for strategy building

u A comprehensive thermochromic pigments market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain market growth

u The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– OliKrom

– QCR Solutions Corp

– Matsui Color

– Devine Chemicals Ltd

– New Color Chemical Limited

– RPM International

– DuPont

– CTI and Flint Group

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Reversible Thermochromic Pigment

– Irreversible Thermochromic Pigment

By End-use Industry

– Printing Ink

– Textile

– Paints and Coatings

– Plastic & Polymer

– Food & Beverages

– Paper

– Cosmetic

– Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

