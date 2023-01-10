Virtual Power Plant Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Virtual Power Plant Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product. The global virtual power plant market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Virtual power plant, an aggregated decentralized power plant, consisting of decentralized power systems with the purpose to integrate different distributed energy sources such as solar PV cells, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. Additionally, virtual power plant offers efficient power generation even at peak load periods with a scope to trade or sell power in trading market. Virtual power plant is medium scale power generating unit integrating different renewable energy sources for solar, wind and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different mixed assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.

Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and partnerships to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Enel X Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd., and others.

– By Technology

– Distribution Generation

– Demand Response

– Mixed Asset

– By End User

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Residential

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

