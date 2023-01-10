Automotive Telematics Market size is registering a (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica has released new research on the Automotive Telematics Market that provides a thorough explanation of a number of market analysis techniques, including SWOT analysis and five-point analysis. The market report also includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives to broaden the business’s horizons on a regional and international scale. It gives readers a thorough explanation of all the market difficulties and development prospects related to the industry.

The Global Automotive Telematics Market size will grow from US$ 50.90 billion in 2022 to US$ 251.05 billion by 2031, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-telematics-market

Regional Analysis:

The report highlights key factors such as R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of key industry participants from a regional and global perspective. The report covers the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report offers country-level estimates for 25+ countries, including the US, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, the UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and the Middle East. The regional analysis presents information at the regional and country-level about the market, including the market dynamics based on the segments covered in the report.

COVID-19 Impact:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak appeared to slow global revenue growth. It is evident that life, businesses, and economies have transformed in the past year–a process reflected in revenue increases and decreases. A disruption in production and a slowing demand was evident as workers went home, travel restrictions took place, and delay in raw materials supply. The effects of the pandemic on supply have been most visible. During the early days of the pandemic, companies in the worst-hit countries or companies dependent on supply chains in those countries suffered severely.

Major Key Players in Global Automotive Telematics Market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

LG Electronics

Verizon

Harman International

Delphi Automotive Plc

Visteon Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Tomtom International BV

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Trimble Inc

AT&T

Octo Telematics

Airbiquity Inc.

Masternaut Limited

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Box Telematics

Act Soft

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Automotive Telematics Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-telematics-market

Segmentation Overview

By Component

Hardware

Self-contained Telematics Units (TCU)

GPS Devices

Software Platform

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Maintenance

Telematics as a Service

By Application

Automatic Crash Notification

Billing Services

Driver Behavior

Emergency Calling

Insurance Risk Assessment

Navigation

On-Road Assistance

Remote Diagnostics

Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

Others

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Car

Electric Vehicles

ICE Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Two-Wheeler

Others

By Connectivity

Satellite

Cellular

By Sales Channel

Aftermarket

OEMs

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Myanmar

Rest of ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Request Full Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-telematics-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Astute Analytica

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/